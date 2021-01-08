On Day 2 of the third Test match between India and Australia, the game turned out to be well balanced as both teams bounced back in the crucial situations. Australia resumed their first innings on Day 2 with Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith. The magnificent duo continues to trouble the Indian bowlers until Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Labuschagne as he failed to reach the triple-figure mark and departed on 91. He shared a 100-run stand with Smith who later took control of the innings and slammed his 27th Test century to silence his critics. The 32-year-old slammed 131 runs and was run-out by Jadeja's astonishing throw from outside 30-yard circle. The Indian all-rounder was also the pick of the bowlers with four wickets. Despite Smith and Labuchagne incredible knocks, India managed to restrict Australia to 338. <p></p> <p></p>In reply, Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma gave India a solid start as the duo shared a 70-run partnership for the first wicket. Rohit got dismissed on 26 by the birthday boy Josh Hazlewood. While, Gill slammed his maiden Test half-century before getting dismissed by Pat Cummins. Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara took the control of the innings as India were 96/2 at Stumps on Day 2. <p></p> <p></p>Several records were broken and made during the action-packed day 2 of the Sydney Test. Here is the list of them: <p></p><ul> <p></p> <li>Steve Smith outclassed Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar to become the second-fastest batsman to score 27 Test century. The premier Australia batsman took 136 innings to reach the mark. While Kohli and Sachin took the same amount of innings - 141. The top on the list is batting great Sir Donald Bradman who scored 27 Test centuries in just 70 innings.</li> <p></p> <li>With his magnificent century, Smith also becomes the batsman with more Test hundreds against India -8. Smith joined the elite list of Garry Sobers, Vivian Richards and Rick Ponting who also scored 8 Test centuries against India.</li> <p></p> <li>Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill gave a solid start to India on Day 2 and became the first Indian opener pair since Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir to have lasted 20 overs in a Test outside Asia. Sehwag and Gambhir stood the ground strong for 29.3 overs in the second innings of the Centurion Test in December 2010 - 92 innings ago. While Rohit and Gill managed to play out 27 overs on Friday.</li> <p></p> <li>Team India swashbuckling opener Rohit Sharma created a world record to become the first batsman to hit 100 centuries against Australia in international cricket. During his brief 26-run knock, Rohit slammed a six off Nathan Lyon delivery to achieve the massive feat.</li> <p></p> <li>21-year-old Shubman Gill became the fourth-youngest Indian opener to score a half-century in Tests outside Asia. The other players on the list are Team India head coach Ravi Shastri (20y 44d), Madhav Apte (20y 108d) and Prithvi Shaw (20y 112d).</li> <p></p> <li>With Rohit's dismissal, Josh Hazlewood also completed his 300 wickets in international cricket. The premier Aussie pacer achieved the feat on his 30th birthday, which makes it even more special.</li> <p></p></ul>