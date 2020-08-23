Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar has lavished high praise on the current Indian team and considers it the best ever Test side in terms of balance, ability, skills, and temperament. Under captain Virat Kohli, India reached the pinnacle of Test rankings apart from registering a historic series win in Australia.

While the team continues to be a batting powerhouse, its pace battery is also widely regarded as world-class with the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav rattling batsmen consistently and winning matches on their own.

“I believe this team is the best ever Indian Test team in terms of balance, in terms of ability, in terms of skills, in terms of temperament. Can’t think of a better Indian Test team,” Gavaskar said during India Today’s e-Conclave Inspiration series.

He continued, “This team has the attack to win on any surface. It doesn’t need any help in conditions…they can win on any surface. Batting-wise there were teams in 1980s that were pretty similar. But they didn’t have the bowlers that Virat has.”

Gavaska, the first man in Test history to score 10,000 runs says Kohli has at his disposal a ‘varied bowling attack’ that can take 20 wickets no matter what surface.

“Definitely without a question, India has got such a varied bowling attack today and that is so essential. There is a saying that ‘if you don’t take 20 wickets you won’t win a match’,” he said.

“We have got the bowling to take 20 Australian wickets on 1 run less than what India has scored,” he added.

Indian cricket team will be next seen in Test whites during the Australia tour in December.

Gavaskar feels the Kohli-led Indian batting lineup has the ability to score more runs than Australia which boasts of the likes of seasoned David Warner, Steve Smith and the fast-rising Marnus Labuschagne

“You need to score runs also. We saw that in England in 2018. We saw that in South Africa in 2017 when we went there. We got 20 wickets every time but we didn’t score enough runs. But now I think we have also got the batting to be able to score more runs than Australians,” he said.