Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar on Monday stressed on the importance of taking care of parents even more at this time of crisis when the world is fighting with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The unconditional love, support and attention that our parents showered on us as we were growing up laid our foundation as individuals. In my life too, the support and guidance from my parents helped me become the person I am today.

“In these challenging times, our parents need us more than ever. It’s our responsibility to take care of them & even more so now during these tough times,” Tendulkar said in a post on popular social media platform Instagram with a throwback photo of him spending time with his parents.

The coronavirus outbreak has brought the world to a standstill with India being under lockdown since March 25 to curb its spread.

Recently, Indian footballer Sandesh Jhingan said Tendulkar’s positivity is contagious also revealing an interesting anecdote featuring ‘The Master Blaster’.

After Kerala Blasters lost the Indian Super League (ISL) final in 2014 to ATK, Jhingan revealed how Tendulkar gave him a pep talk and said he won the World Cup in 2011 after six attempts.

“I was so drained and upset. He came to me and calmly said ‘Sandesh, it took me 6 attempts to win the World Cup. You can’t lose your heart after losing it in the first go,” Jhingan said during a Facebook Live session organised by the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

Tendulkar was the co-owner of Kerala Blasters previously.

All cricket in the country is currently on hold due to the pandemic which has forced the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) to also get postponed indefinitely. The BCCI is now looking at a November window to stage the 13th edition of the league with talks of the T20 World Cup in Australia likely to be called off this year.