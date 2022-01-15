<h2>IN-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11 Team Predictions India Under-19 vs South Africa Under-19 ODI</h2> <p></p><strong>India Under-19 vs South Africa Under-19 Dream11 Team Prediction India Under-19 vs South Africa Under-19 ODI - Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's IN-U19 vs SA-U19 at Providence Stadium, Guyana: </strong><span class="dp-bl mg-t-10">India Under 19 team will start their tournament against South Africa Under 19 at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.</span><span class="dp-bl mg-t-10"> </span>Here is the India Under-19 vs South Africa Under-19 Dream11 Team Prediction - Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and IN-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction, IN-U19 vs SA-U19 Fantasy Cricket Prediction, IN-U19 vs SA-U19 Probable XIs, India Under-19 vs South Africa Under-19 ODI, Fantasy Cricket Prediction - India Under-19 vs South Africa Under-19, Fantasy Playing Tips - India Under-19 vs South Africa Under-19 ODI <p></p> <p></p><strong>TOSS:</strong> India Under-19 vs South Africa Under-19 ODI toss will take place at 6:00 PM IST - January 11. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Time:</strong> 6:30 PM IST. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Venue: </strong>Providence Stadium, Guyana <p></p><h2>SA vs IND My Dream11 Team</h2> <p></p>Kaden Solomons ,Yash Dhull, George van Heerden, Harnoor Singh, SK Rasheed, Dewald Brevis, Kaushal Tambe, Matthew Boast, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravi Kumar, Aphiwe Mnyanda <p></p> <p></p><strong>Captain</strong>: George van Heerden <strong>Vice-captain</strong>: Harnoor Singh <p></p><h2>SA vs IND Probable Playing XIs</h2> <p></p><strong>India U-19: </strong>Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, SK Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Yash Dhull (c), Rajangad Bawa, Aaradhya Yadav (wk), Kaushal Tambe, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravi Kumar, Aneeshwar Gautam <p></p> <p></p><strong>South Africa Under 19:</strong> Kaden Solomons, Ethan Cunningham, Valentine Kitime, Dewald Brevis, Matthew Boast, George van Heerden (c &amp; wk), Michael Copeland, Jon Coetzer, Liam Alder, Aphiwe Mnyanda, Andile Simelane <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;