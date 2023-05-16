Advertisement

'Include England And Play Euro Asia Cup': Salman Butt's Solution To BCCI vs PCB Rivalry Over Asia Cup 2023

Updated: May 16, 2023 8:07 PM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin

New Delhi: There is a lot of uncertainty surrounding the Asia Cup 2023, set to be played in Pakistan. The BCCI is not willing to send team India to the country which has put the fate of the tournament in jeopardy. The PCB has proposed a hybrid model for the tournament where India's matches could be played outside Pakistan. Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are the most likely venues for the tournament if the Asia Cup is moved out of Pakistan but as per a few reports, discussions have been made about staging the tournament in England as well.

Amidst the controversy, former Pakistan opener Salman Butt has come up with an interesting idea. Butt said that it will not be a wise idea to have Asia Cup in England and added that if the tournament has to be played in England, the tournament should also add the Jos Buttler-led side in the mix and have a Euro-Asia Cup.

"A neutral venue like this [England] is not viable for Asia Cup, it will not make sense as it will mean that there is not a single venue in Asia where it could be held," Salman Butt said.

"You can include England in it and make it Euro-Asia Cup. You can also give this suggestion. In the past, Austral-Asia Cup used to take place in which Australia participated. You can also include Ireland and Netherlands in it. It would be a World Cup like event, as it will have six teams from Asia and four countries from Europe, so it will be a ten-team tournament. It will be a dress rehearsal for World Cup," he said.

You can come up with as many ideas as possible but you also have to see what is practically possible," he added.

'Include England And Play Euro Asia Cup': Salman Butt's Solution To BCCI vs PCB Rivalry Over Asia Cup 2023

