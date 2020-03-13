Dream11 Team Prediction

IND-50 vs PAK-50 Dream11 Team Prediction, Over-50s Cricket World Cup 2020, Match 10, Division B: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips India Over-50s vs Pakistan Over-50s at Green Point, Cape Town 1:45 PM IST:

The second edition of the Over-50s Cricket World Cup will take place in South Africa. The Over 50s Cricket World Cup 2020 will be played between March 11 to 24. The tournament features players who are aged over 50 years. The Over 50s World Cup 2020 will see the participation of 12 teams. The first edition of the Over 50s World Cup was held in 2018 with 45 overs per side. Australia defeated Pakistan to lift the inaugural Over-50s Cricket World Cup.

India takes on Pakistan in match No 10 of the ongoing tournament and this seems to be the big-ticket encounter as the two arch-rivals will lock horns.

TOSS – The toss between India Over-50s vs Pakistan Over-50s will take place at 6:00 PM (IST).

Time: 1:45 PM IST

Venue: Green Point, Cape Town

My Dream11 Team

Keeper Verinder Bhoombla, Azhar Khan

Batters Sanjay Beri, Sajid Ali (VC), Muhammad Jawed

All-Rounders PG Sundar, Tushar Zaveri, Iqbal Khan

Bowlers Mayank Khandwala, Ashwani Arora, Jaffer Qureshi (C)

Probable Playing XIs

India Over-50s:

Verinder Bhoombla (WK), Sanjay Beri, PG Sundar, Iqbal Khan, Tushar Zaveri, Aadil Chagla, Shailender Singh (C), Preetinder Singh, Ashwani Arora, Pradeep Patel, Fabion Heaton/Mayank Khandwal

Pakistan Over-50s:

Sajid Ali, Raja Arshad Hayat, Ahmed Hayat, Zafar Ali, Ghaffar Kazmi (C), Dastgir Butt, Mahmood Hamid, Muhammad Jawed, Azhar Khan, Jaffer Qureshi, Fawad Barry

Squads

India Over-50s:

Verinder Bhoombla (WK), Sanjay Beri, PG Sundar, Iqbal Khan, Tushar Zaveri, Aadil Chagla, Shailender Singh (C), Preetinder Singh, Ashwani Arora, Pradeep Patel, Fabion Heaton/Mayank Khandwal, Parak Ananta, Dilip Chavan, Thomas George, Fabion Heaton/Mayank Khandwal, Srikanth Satya

Pakistan Over-50s:

Sajid Ali, Raja Arshad Hayat, Ahmed Hayat, Zafar Ali, Ghaffar Kazmi (C), Dastgir Butt, Mahmood Hamid, Muhammad Jawed, Azhar Khan, Jaffer Qureshi, Fawad Barry, Imtiaz Tarar, Javed Hafeez, Asif Hyatt, Aziz Ur Rehman, Babar Butt.

