New Delhi: BCCI on Friday announced a 16-member squad for the upcoming ODI series between India A and New Zealand A that would be held in Chennai’s M A Chidambaram Stadium from 22nd September to 27th September.

Sanju Samson has been appointed as the India A and Prithvi Shaw would be making his return in white ball cricket in this three match ODI series.

INDIA A Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi, Rajat Patidar, Sanju Samson (Captain), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Kuldeep Yadav, Shabhaz Ahmed, Rahul Chahar, Tilak Varma, Kuldeep Sen, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Navdeep Saini, Raj Angad Bawa