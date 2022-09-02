Dubai: Pakistan will take on Hong Kong for a berth in the Super 4s of the Asia Cup 2022. Both Pakistan and Hong Kong suffered defeats against India in their opening games thus the winner of the Pakistan vs Hong Kong clash will qualify for the Super 4.

India and Pakistan fans share a bitter-sweet rivalry. Fans of both teams never let go of an opportunity to troll their arch-rivals. The Indian fans troll Babar Azam for scoring against weak teams like Zimbabwe, while the Pakistan fans make fun of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s poor form. However, they do this just for fun and share a great respect for these great players.

Meanwhile, since Pakistan will be playing against Hong Kong, it was a perfect opportunity for Indian fans to flood social media with hilarious memes. Here are some of the best memes to leave you in splits.

If Pakistan manages to beat Hong Kong, which is very likely, then Pakistan will face India on September 4. Pakistan will be keen to take revenge of the loss in the opening game while India will be keen to continue their winning run. Meanwhile, India will be delighted to see Virat Kohli return to form. Even though his half century came against Hong Kong, the former skipper gave glimpses of a vintage Virat Kohli.