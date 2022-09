IND-L vs SA-L Dream11 Team Prediction, India Legends vs South Africa Legends: Captain, Vice-Captain, Proba

IND-L vs SA-L Dream11 Team Prediction, India Legends vs South Africa Legends: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For The Road Safety World Series 2022, Match 1, At Green Park Stadium, Kanpur

TOSS: The match toss between India Legends & South Africa Legends will take place at 7:00 PM IST

Start Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Green Park Stadium, Kanpur

IND-L vs SA-L My Dream11 Team

Sachin Tendulkar (vc), Naman Ojha, Morne van Wyk, Suresh Raina (c), Yuvraj Singh, Lance Klusner, Vernon Philander, Irfan Pathan, Johan Botha, Nitini, Rahul Sharma.

IND-L vs SA-L Probable XI

India Legends: Sachin Tendulkar (c), Naman Ojha, Subramaniam Badrinath, Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Pragyan Ojha, Abhimanyu Mithun, Vinay Kumar, Rahul Sharma.

South Africa Legends: Jacques Rudolph, Alviro Petersen, Andrew Puttick, Morne van Wyk, Henry Davids, Jonty Rhodes (c), Lance Klusner, Johan Botha, Vernon Philander, Makhaya Ntini, T Tshabalala