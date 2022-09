India Legends vs South Africa Legends Highlights - Binny, Rahul Shine As INDL Beat SAL By 61 Runs

India Legends vs South Africa Legends 2022 T20 Match Road Safety World Series highlights: Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Yusuf Pathan, and Harbhajan Singh will be in action as the second season of the Road Safety Series gets underway with defending champions India legends taking on South Africa legends in the first match at Green Park, Kanpur. India Legends won the inaugural series after beating Sri Lanka legends in the final and they are one of the favourites to win the coming season as well.

Meanwhile, South Africa Legends lost to Sri Lanka legends in the semi-final last year and they will be eyeing a better performance this year. Their team does look slightly weak but with players like Jonty Rhodes, Lance Klusener, Morne van Wyk, Makhaya Ntini and Vernon Philander, they have some good players who can pull off an upset against India legends.

India Legends vs South Africa Legends Squads:

India Legends Squad: Sachin Tendulkar(c), Naman Ojha(w), Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Stuart Binny, Manpreet Gony, Harbhajan Singh, Munaf Patel, Vinay Kumar, Abhimanyu Mithun, Pragyan Ojha, Balasubramaniam, Rahul Sharma, Rajesh Pawar

South Africa Legends Squad: Jonty Rhodes(c), Morne van Wyk(w), Alviro Petersen, Jacques Rudolph, Henry Davids, Vernon Philander, Johan Botha, Lance Klusener, Zander de Bruyn, Makhaya Ntini, Garnett Kruger, Andrew Puttick, Johan van der Wath, Thandi Tshabalala, Eddie Leie, Lloyd Norris Jones