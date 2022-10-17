IND, PAK Fans Come Up With Cheeky Replies After Pics Of Shami Giving Tips To Shaheen Go Viral

Brisbane: India is set to take on Pakistan in the T20 World Cup opener on October 23 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Both India and Pakistan played their first warm-up game today. While India went on to beat Australia by six runs, Pakistan suffered a crushing loss to England by six wickets.

Mohammed Shami and Shaheen Afridi, the two spearheads of their respective countries, made their comebacks after a long hiatus. Afridi missed the Asia Cup and the series against England due to a knee injury while Shami was playing his first T20I post the T20 World Cup 2021.

Shami was drafted into the Indian team after Japsrit Bumrah was ruled out of the tournament due to a back injury. He was asked to bowl the final over when Australia needed 11 runs to win. Shami was spot on with the ball as he picked three wickets in the final over to give India an unlikely win. Meanwhile, Afridi bowled two overs with the new ball and conceded just seven runs.

Ahead of the match, Mohammed Shami was seen giving bowling tips to Shaheen Afridi, the pictures of which have gone viral on social media.

India will next play against New Zealand on October 19 while Pakistan will face Australia on the same day.