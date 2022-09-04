Dubai: Another Sunday, another IND vs PAK blockbuster, the Asia Cup 2022 has been a treat for the cricket fans. India defeated Pakistan in the league stage thus Pakistan will be looking to make scores even in the Super 4 match-up.

An IND-PAK cricket match is not like any other game as fans are emotionally attached to the game. A win or loss against the arch-rivals makes a significantly greater impact than any other game.

While the cricketers from both teams share a lot of love and respect, social media is completely different and the fans are often busy trolling each other. Ahead of the match, the fans from both countries got trolled each other on Twitter.

Meanwhile, both teams have suffered injury blows ahead of the match. India will be without the services of star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja who has been ruled out of the Asia Cup. Avesh Khan is also down with fever so he may also not be available for selection. Pakistan, on the other hand, will be without pacer Shahnawaz Dhani.

Pakistan will be concerned about the form of Babar Azam, who has endured a poor outing in the tournament so far. Babar was dismissed for 10 against India and nine against Hong Kong. Pakistan depends heavily on Babar thus runs from him is a must if Pakistan have to beat India.

Meanwhile, India will be delighted to see Virat Kohli scoring some runs in the tournament. The Indian stalwart has looked good in the tournament and scored a blazing half century against Hong Kong.