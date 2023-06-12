IND-PAK ODI World Cup 2023 Match To Take Place In Ahmedabad On October 15 - Reports

According to the report, India vs Pakistan will take place at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 15.

New Delhi: India is all set to host the One-Day International Cricket World Cup later this year. While India has not been able to win an ICC Trophy in 10 years, it will be very exciting to watch if they are able to restrain the trophy at home. On the other hand, fans are very excited to watch their favourite team on the field fighting to lift the World Cup trophy.

Once again, India will be seen against Pakistan, which is the most iconic clash. Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, which holds a capacity of 100,000 spectators, is set to host the blockbuster India vs Pakistan clash on October 15 in the ODI World Cup.

Recently, the BCCI shared a draft schedule with the ICC, which is sent to all the participating teams for feedback before a final schedule.

Even though the draft schedule does not mention the venues for the semi-finals, according to reports, the semi-finals will be played on November 15 and 16, while the final of the World Cup will be played on November 19 in Ahmedabad.

According to reports in ESPNcricinfo, India are scheduled to play their league matches across nine venues. Pakistan are scheduled to play across five venues during the league phase. Apart from the India match in Ahmedabad, Pakistan are slotted to meet the two teams progressing from the Qualifier on October 6 and 12 in Hyderabad, and then Australia in Bengaluru (October 20), Afghanistan (October 23) and South Africa (October 27) in Chennai, Bangladesh in Kolkata (October 31), New Zealand in Bengaluru (November 5, day match) and England in Kolkata (November 12), which in the proposed schedule is the final match of the league phase.

Delay In Revealing WC Schedule The BCCI secretary, Jay Shah, revealed that the ODI World Cup schedule would be out during the World Test Championship final, but he did not provide it or reveal the reason behind the delay.