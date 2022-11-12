Wellington: After a disappointing outing in the T20 World Cup, India will look to get back to winnings ways when they take on New Zealand in a three-match T20I series and as many ODIs. The series will start with the T20I leg, with matches on November 18, 20 and 22. The ODI matches will be played on November 25, 27 and 30.

Many senior players have been rested from the tour owing to workload management. The likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Mohammad Shami, who were part of the T20 World Cup squad, won’t be part of the series and it will be up to the young brigade to lead India to a win in challenging conditions of New Zealand. Hardik Pandya has been named the captain of the T20I side while Shikhar Dhawan will lead the team in ODIs.

Meanwhile, the telecast rights of the IND vs NZ series are with Amazon so the series can be watched live on Amazon Prime. The fans will have to take an Amazon Prime subscription to watch the matches. At the moment, Amazon Prime has three subscription plans. The users need to pay 179 for monthly, 459 for quarterly, and 1499 for Annual subscription.

Amazon Prime is fully committed to giving users a top-notch watching experience. Ravi Shastri, Harsha Bhogle, Zaheer Khan, Anjum Chopra, Gundappa Vishwanath, Venkatpathy Raju, among others have been roped in as commentators for the series and the commentary will be done in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada, along with English.

India T20I squad for New Zealand tour: Hardik Pandya (c), Rishabh Pant (vc), Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik.

India ODI squad for New Zealand tour: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Rishabh Pant (vc & wk), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik.