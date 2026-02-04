IND U19 vs AFG U19 Semifinal: Aaron George’s unbeaten 115 powers India to record 6th straight final

India U19 beat Afghanistan in the U19 World Cup 2026 semifinal. Aaron George’s 115, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s 68 shine. Full match report.

India U19 won by seven wickets

India Under-19 advanced to their record-extending sixth consecutive final in the ICC U19 World Cup with a dominant 7-wicket victory over Afghanistan U19 in the second semifinal. Chasing a challenging 311, India cruised home at 311/3 in just 41.1 overs, showcasing clinical batting and composure under pressure.

Afghanistan U19 Innings: Twin Centuries Power 310/4

Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bat first. Openers Osman Sadat and Khalid Ahmadzai provided a steady start, but the innings truly ignited through the middle overs.

Faisal Shinozada anchored the innings with a composed 110 off 93 balls, playing the role of accumulator perfectly.

Uzairullah Niazai delivered the fireworks, remaining unbeaten on 101 off 86 balls (12 fours, 2 sixes). His century came in dramatic fashion: on 98, he pulled a short delivery from Henil Patel to deep backward square-leg, pushed for two, and survived a missed run-out chance by wicketkeeper Abhigyan Kundu, who fumbled the stumps on the first attempt. Niazai dived full length to complete the double.

The pair added a match-defining 148-run stand, with Afghanistan scoring 111 in the last 10 overs to post 310/4 – their highest total against India in U19 World Cup history.

For India, Deepesh Devendran and Kanishk Chouhan took two wickets each, but the bowlers struggled to contain the late acceleration.

India U19 Chase: Sooryavanshi Blitz, George Century Seal Comfortable Win

India’s reply was explosive from the outset:

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi provided fireworks, smashing 68 off 33 balls (9 fours, 4 sixes) – a 24-ball fifty – to give India a flying start before falling to Nooristani Omarzai.

Captain Ayush Mhatre added stability with a half-century (62), building on the platform.

Aaron George anchored the chase with an unbeaten century (115 off 104 balls), his maiden U19 WC ton, guiding India home with calm authority. Vihaan Malhotra (38) and Vedant Trivedi (5) finished the job.

India lost only three wickets while chasing a record semifinal total, with the required run rate never becoming a concern.

Key Performances

Player of the Match: Aaron George (115* off 104) – for his match-winning century that sealed India’s place in the final.

Afghanistan’s batting heroics (Shinozada 110, Niazai 101*) kept them competitive, but India’s top-order firepower proved decisive.

India will now face England in the final on February 6, aiming for a historic sixth U19 World Cup title. Afghanistan’s spirited campaign ends with pride after a strong showing from their young stars.

Result: India U19 win by 7 wickets