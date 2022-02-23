<strong>Lucknow:</strong> India captain Rohit Sharma on Wednesday said becoming the skipper of India across all formats has meant that he has got many challenges to look forward to. <p></p> <p></p>On Saturday, with Sharma named as the Test captain of India in two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, it meant that the 34-year-old taking over the captaincy mantle from Virat Kohli was completed. <p></p> <p></p>"It's a huge honour and a great feeling to be captaining India in all three forms. I have a lot of challenges to look forward to now. Once the opportunity came through, I was glad and very happy to be captaining the team. We have got a solid bunch of guys and looking forward to lead them on the park and see what we can create on the field," said Sharma in a virtual press conference on Wednesday, ahead of the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka.