IND vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction, India vs Afghanistan: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Asia Cup 2022, Super Four, Match 4, At Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

IND vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction, India vs Afghanistan: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Asia Cup

IND vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction, India vs Afghanistan

IND vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction, India vs Afghanistan: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Asia Cup 2022, Super Four, Match 5, At Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

My Dream11 Team India vs Afghanistan Dream11 Team Prediction IND VS AFG 2022: Best players list of IND vs AFG, India Dream11 Team Player List, Afghanistan Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips

TOSS: The match toss between India & Afghanistan will take place at 7:00 PM IST

Start Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

IND vs AFG My Dream11 Team

Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli (vc), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hardik Pandya (c), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid-Khan, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, FazalHaq Farooqi

IND vs AFG Probable XI

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Samiullah Shinwari, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi.