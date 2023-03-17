IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction: Captain, Vice-Captain, Key Players, Probable XIs For 1st ODI At Wankhede Stadium

IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction: Captain, Vice-Captain, Key Players, Probable XIs For 1st ODI At Wankhede Stadium

IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2023: Best players list of IND vs AUS 1st ODI. India Dream11 Team Player List, Australia Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

IND vs AUS 1st ODI Match Preview

After an enthralling Test series, India and Australia will lock horns in a three-match ODI series. Australia will be high on confidence after staying undefeated in the final two Tests. They beat India in Indore and then drew in Ahmedabad.

As many as eight Australian ODI specialists like Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, and Mitchell Marsh have returned to the ODI team. Steve Smith has been named as the team's captain in the absence of Pat Cummins.

For India, Rohit Sharma will miss the game due to personal reasons, with Hardik Pandya captaining the team in the first ODI. This will be the toughest challenge for India on home soil before the ODI World Cup.

TOSS: The toss for India vs Australia 1st ODI will take place at 01:00 PM IST

Start Time: March 17, Friday 01:30 PM IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

IND vs AUS 1st ODI Pitch Report

The surface at Wankhede should assist the batters. However, pacers with the new ball and spinners when the ball gets soft will get some help.

IND vs AUS 1st ODI Weather Report

The weather looks promising with a lesser chance of rain. There is some rain predicted in the morning but it will ease out till the time match starts.

IND vs AUS ODI Head TO Head Stats

Played - 143

India - 53

Australia - 80

No Result - 10

IND vs AUS Key Players

Virat Kohli - Virat Kohli has been in brilliant form in recent times. Kohli has scored one century against Bangladesh and two centuries against Sri Lanka in the last few months. He also scored a hundred in the 4th Test against Australia in Ahmedabad.

Steve Smith - Steve Smith will be a key player for Australia. With stroke-makers all around, Steve Smith will play the anchor role. He is very good at playing through the innings and will allow players like Maxwell and Stonis to play their natural game.

Cameron Green - Green will be vital for Australia given his all-round skills. Green is fresh from a hundred in the 4th Test in Ahmedabad.

Mohammed Siraj - Siraj has been brilliant for India in recent times. He has picked wickets with the new ball in almost every game, something Hardik Pandya will be expecting him to do in the coming game as well.

Adam Zampa - Zampa can trouble the Indian batters who have struggled against spinners of late

IND vs AUS My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: KL Rahul

Batters: David Warner, Steve Smith, Virat Kohli (VC), Shubman Gill (C)

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Mohammed Siraj, Adam Zampa

IND vs AUS Probable XI

India Probable XI- Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, SA Yadav, KL Rahul, HH Pandya(C), RA Jadeja, Ishan Kishan, KL Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, M Shami, Shardul Thakur

Australia Probable XI - Steve Smith(C), Marnus Labuschagne, David Warner, TM Head, C Green, MR Marsh, GJ Maxwell, AT Carey, Mitchell Starc, A Zampa, Nathan Ellis

