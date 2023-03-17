IND vs AUS: Will 1st ODI At Wankhede Stadium In Mumbai Be Abandoned Due To Rain?

India vs Australia 1st ODI weather report: Mumbai to see short spells of rain on march 17 morning but there will be plenty of sunshine as well. The forecast improves significant in afternoon.

IND vs AUS 1st ODI Mumbai Weather Report: India and Australia are set to clash in the first ODI of the three-match series at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 17. Fans are keen to witness this riveting rivalry but unseasonal rains in Mumbai can play spoilsport to their plans.

Mumbai saw a light spell of rain on Thursday and as per the metrological department, the city could see light rainfall for the next 2-3 days. March 16, Thursday, had the most severe prediction in terms of rain but there are chances of rain and hailstorm on March 17, Friday as well.

The good news is there is plenty of sunshine predicted as well and the match is set to go ahead without any hindrance. There is some rain predicted in the morning but the precipitation chances dip to 4 per cent during the afternoon. There is a 24 per cent chance of rain at around 3 PM but it doesn't look threatening.

Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya will lead India in the first ODI against Australia as skipper Rohit Sharma won't be available due to personal reasons. Pandya confirmed that Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan will be opening for India in the absence of Rohit Sharma.

India Probable XI

Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, SA Yadav, KL Rahul, HH Pandya(C), RA Jadeja, Ishan Kishan, KL Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, M Shami, Shardul Thakur

Australia Probable XI

Steve Smith(C), Marnus Labuschagne, David Warner, TM Head, C Green, MR Marsh, GJ Maxwell, AT Carey, Mitchell Starc, A Zampa, Nathan Ellis