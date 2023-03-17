IND vs AUS, 1st ODI: Ravindra Jadeja Goes Airborne To Send Marnus Labuschagne Packing | Watch Video

Ravindra Jadeja took a stunning catch in the ongoing first ODI between India and Australia to dismiss Marnus Labuschagne in the 23 over.

Labuschagne was batting on batting on 15 runs, and he could have been dangerous for the hosts if he got going. On the 4th ball of the 23rd over, the right-handed tried to slice and get past Jadeja, who was standing inside the 30-yard circle to find a boundary, but as we know, it is challenging to get past him.

Jadeja also provided the much-needed breakthrough by dismissing Mitchell Marsh, who smashed 81 in mere 65 balls, hitting ten fours and five sixes and was looking dangerous.

After winning the crucial toss, Pandya chose to bowl first, and Mohammad Siraj proved him right by brushing off Travis Head in the second over with a stunning delivery.

After winning the crucial toss, Pandya chose to bowl first, and Mohammad Siraj proved him right by brushing off Travis Head in the second over with a stunning delivery. After that, Skipper Steve Smith and Mitch Marsh took charge, establishing a 72-run partnership in 66 balls until Steve Smith became prey to Hardik Pandya, who is leading the Indian Side for the first time in ODIs.

The confident Indian Side, after defeating Australia in the Border-Gavaskar trophy with a score line of 2-1, are looking forward to giving the same treatment to the guests in the ODIs too.

The ODI series is essential for both teams, especially the Australian Side, with the prospect of understanding the Indian conditions ahead of the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup 2023.