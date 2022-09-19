IND vs AUS 1st T20I Live Streaming; Date, Time, When And Where To Watch In India

Mohali: Team India is set to compete against Australia in three-match T20I series starting on 20th September ahead of the T20 World Cup down under. The series would be crucial for the Rohit Sharma-led side as they prepare for the huge tournament set to held in Australia this October.

Whereas, Team India is full of confidence with Virat Kohli returning to form. Australia would be missing the likes of Mitchell Starc, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh and Marcus Stoinis during their time on the Indian tour.

What date will India vs Australia 1st T20I match be played?

India vs Australia 1st T20I match will take place on September 20, Tuesday.

Where will India vs Australia 1st T20I match be played?

India vs Australia 1st T20I match will be played at Punjab Cricket Assosiation Stadium.

What time will India vs Australia 1st T20I match begin?

India vs Australia 1st T20I match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will India vs Australia 1st T20I match be broadcasted?

India vs Australia 1st T20I match will be televised on Star Sports Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs Australia 1st T20I match?

India vs Australia 1st T20I match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar and Website.

IND vs AUS Schedule

1 st T20I 2oth September, Mohali

2 nd T201 23 rd September, Nagpur

3rd T20I 25th September, Hyderabad

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia: Aaron Finch (Captain), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (vc), Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa