IND Vs AUS 1st Test: Australia Skipper Pat Cummins Takes Away Todd Murphy's Chance To Create History

Australian debutant Todd Murphy had the opportunity to create history on his debut and join an elite list of bowlers to take 8 wickets on his debut. However, he had to settle with 7 wickets as the Aussie skipper grabs the final wicket of India's first innings. The debutant might have missed the shot at the record but he has still impressed everyone with his spectacular performance with the ball here at the VCA stadium in Nagpur.

He had the opportunity to become the 7th bowler and 4th Aussie bowler in history to grab 8 wickets on their test debut. However, he missed the opportunity as Pat Cummins dismissed Axar Patel and end Team India's innings.

Team India managed to put 223 runs lead on Australia. They are in a really strong position and can even win this test by a whole inning. Rohit Sharma's century, Ravindra Jadeja's fifty, and then Axar Patel's 84 helped India put a strong fort in front of the visitors.

Mohammed Shami played a good cameo too as he joined a quick 37 runs at the end and provided his side with that final push. However, Australian bowling was revolving around Todd Murphy who grabbed 7 wickets. Nathan Lyon had to settle with one and Pat Cummins got the wicket of India's highest scorers Rohit Sharma and Axar Patel.