IND vs AUS, 1st Test | BCCI Changed The Pitch: Twitter's Hilarious Call To Urge ICC To Investigate Would Make You Laugh Out Loud
For the visitors, it went from bad to worse in no time as they lost 10 wickets inside a session, handing India a win by an innings and 132 runs.
I see they've changed the pitch between innings again. Without anyone noticing. When will the ICC investigate this use of magic?Tom Carpenter (@Carpo34) February 11, 2023
This is a new technology introduced by the world's richest cricket board, BCCI, called AI pitch doctoring. It is specifically designed to support the host team in whatever they do. If Ind spinners bowl it turns more, if they bat it turns flat, and if pacers bowl, it helps themHarshit Anand (@imHarshitAnand) February 11, 2023
I wouldn't worry, Australia are just following the India method of getting smashed in the first Border-Gavaskar Test before staging a comeback. Expecting Cummins to fly home after this game and a net bowler - maybe the Ashwin lookalike- to bowl them to victory at AhmedabadBen Gardner (@Ben_Wisden) February 11, 2023
This will go down as one of Australia's most ignominious overseas Test defeats. The gulf between the sides has been vast, but the pitch can't be that bad if one side can score 400.Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) February 11, 2023
Could be wrong, but I can't help thinking Aus have overthought things and got sucked into the pre-match pitch talk, much of that coming from Aus, ironically. That aside, their weaknesses against spin have been thoroughly exposed by Jadeja and Ashwin. #BGT #INDvAUSMelinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) February 11, 2023
