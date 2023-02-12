IND vs AUS, 1st Test | BCCI Changed The Pitch: Twitter's Hilarious Call To Urge ICC To Investigate Would Make You Laugh Out Loud

India were all over Australia in the first of the four-match Test series played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur. After bowling out Australia for 177 in the first innings, India finished with a mammoth lead of 223 runs.

For the visitors, it went from bad to worse in no time as they lost 10 wickets inside a session, handing India a win by an innings and 132 runs.

While Australia struggled against spin, India captain Rohit Sharma led the way by showing how to play on turning wickets while Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel made the most of the opportunity by putting India in the driver's seat before the visitors were skittled out for 91.

While both the teams had to play on the same surface, it goes without saying that the Aussies got into a mental block and possibly lost the match even before it started with all the noise that was made in regards to the pitch - which by all means was a difficult wicket but not an unplayable one.

Here's is how Twitter reacted after Australia made a meal of trying to play spin in ways it should never have been played.

I see they've changed the pitch between innings again. Without anyone noticing. When will the ICC investigate this use of magic? Tom Carpenter (@Carpo34) February 11, 2023

This is a new technology introduced by the world's richest cricket board, BCCI, called AI pitch doctoring. It is specifically designed to support the host team in whatever they do. If Ind spinners bowl it turns more, if they bat it turns flat, and if pacers bowl, it helps them Harshit Anand (@imHarshitAnand) February 11, 2023

I wouldn't worry, Australia are just following the India method of getting smashed in the first Border-Gavaskar Test before staging a comeback. Expecting Cummins to fly home after this game and a net bowler - maybe the Ashwin lookalike- to bowl them to victory at Ahmedabad Ben Gardner (@Ben_Wisden) February 11, 2023

This will go down as one of Australia's most ignominious overseas Test defeats. The gulf between the sides has been vast, but the pitch can't be that bad if one side can score 400. Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) February 11, 2023