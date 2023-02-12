IND vs AUS, 1st Test | BCCI Changed The Pitch: Twitter's Hilarious Call To Urge ICC To Investigate Would Make You Laugh Out Loud

Updated: February 12, 2023
New Delhi: India were all over Australia in the first of the four-match Test series played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur. After bowling out Australia for 177 in the first innings, India finished with a mammoth lead of 223 runs.

For the visitors, it went from bad to worse in no time as they lost 10 wickets inside a session, handing India a win by an innings and 132 runs.

While Australia struggled against spin, India captain Rohit Sharma led the way by showing how to play on turning wickets while Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel made the most of the opportunity by putting India in the driver's seat before the visitors were skittled out for 91.

While both the teams had to play on the same surface, it goes without saying that the Aussies got into a mental block and possibly lost the match even before it started with all the noise that was made in regards to the pitch - which by all means was a difficult wicket but not an unplayable one.

Here's is how Twitter reacted after Australia made a meal of trying to play spin in ways it should never have been played.

