IND vs AUS, 1st Test: How Jadeja, Ashwin And Axar Patel Made Life Difficult For Rohit Sharma | VIDEO

India captain Rohit Sharma on Saturday revealed that it was quite a task managing three spinners on a turning wicket and at times posed different challenges to see that everyone gets a fair opportunity to bowl in the first Test against Australia played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur.

India won the first Test by an innings and 132 runs and have taken a 1-0 lead in the four-match Test series.

"It is difficult to manage three spinners. All my three spinners (obviously in one end there was more help for them) went to that same end and it became difficult for me to manage them rather than managing other players in the dressing room (laughs)," said Rohit in a post-match interview with the host broadcaster Star Sports.

"Jadeja will tell you he is sitting on 249 wickets, and he needs 250 wickets. Ravichandran Ashwin reached 450 wickets and has already got 4 wickets then. He wants to get his fifth wicket. So I have been in that situation in India couple of times (laughs again)," he further added.

With the next Test match scheduled to be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi starting February 17, 2023, Australia will have find a way to play the Indian spinners and it is only going to get tougher as the tour progresses.