IND Vs AUS 1st Test: Huge Blow For Ravindra Jadeja, Fined 25% Match Fee For Applying Ointment While Bowling

During the Australian first innings of the first Test at the VCA Stadium, Ravindra Jadeja applied soothing without the permission of the on-field umpires. As a result, he received one demerit point and has been fined 25% of his match fee.

The match officials from the International Cricket Council are satisfied that the cream was not used as an artificial substance to alter the ball's condition. The fact that the ball remained in its original state has satisfied the ICC officials.

According to the ICC Code of Conduct, it is believed that Jadeja was found guilty of a Level 1 offense. During the first innings, the all-rounder applied cream to his left index finger without the permission of the umpire.

Team India defeated Australia by an inning and 132 runs in three days on Saturday, giving them a 1-0 series lead. Ravichandran Ashwin, an offspinner, returned with a five-wicket haul as India defeated Australia in their second innings for 91 runs in 32.3 overs.

Ravindra Jadeja was awarded the player of the match award for his spectacular all-round Performance in the 1st test match. He grabbed a fifer on the first day then smashed a crucial half-century and then grabbed two more wickets in the final innings of the match.