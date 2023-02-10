IND Vs AUS 1st Test: Indian Skipper Rohit Sharma Creates New Record With His 9th Test Century

Updated: February 10, 2023 1:00 PM IST | Edited By: CricketCountry Staff
Nagpur: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma continued his astonishing flow on the second day and completed his 9th test ton. It was a crucial knock as after a good partnership with Ashwin, the Indian side kept on losing wickets. Todd Murphy gave India three quick blows on regular intervals and brought the Aussies back into the game.

Todd Murphy completely shattered the Indian top order. He dismissed KL Rahul by the end of day one and then sent Ravi Ashwin, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Virat Kohli back to the dugout early in day 2. Nathan Lyon got his first wicket in form of debutant Suryakumar Yadav.

Rohit not only helped the fallen Indian innings but also became the first Indian skipper to smash centuries across all three formats of cricket.

 

