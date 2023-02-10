IND Vs AUS 1st Test: Marnus Labuschagne Reveals Learning New Shots From Virat Kohli
Marnus Labuschagne scored 49 runs in the first innings and was also the highest runs scorer for his team. However, he revealed after the day 1 action that he learned some new shots from Virat Kohli.
Nagpur: Australia didn't play out the first day like they wanted to. First, they got all out for 177 runs and then Team India put 77 runs on the scoreboard at the loss of 1 wicket and now are only trailing by 100 runs. Aussie batter Marnus Labuschagne scored 49 runs in the first innings and was also the highest runs scorer for his team. However, he revealed after the day 1 action that he learned some new shots from Virat Kohli. "Yeah, it's always nice when Virat thinks you have played a decent shot there. There are a few shots I definitely learned from him," Marnus Labuscagne told Sen Cricket. With an 82-run stand for the third wicket, Labuschagne and Steve Smith helped keep the momentum going. The southpaw was stumped by KS Bharat for 49 off the bowling of Ravindra Jadeja just as it appeared that the left-hander would go for a big score. In addition to Labuschagne, the Australian batsmen's performance against Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin was subpar, and the visitors were dismissed for just 177 in the first innings. Australia's top scorer was also Labuschagne. India, on the other hand, finished the day at 77/1 with Rohit Sharma's unbeaten 56. The Aussie batter was still hopeful about his team bouncing back in the match and said "We are here to win the series, so we are going to make sure that we work as hard as we possibly can and fight our way back into the match by putting up a special performance with the bat."
