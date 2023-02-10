IND Vs AUS 1st Test: Picture Goes Viral As Young Girl Brings Special Placard For Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma's century has astonished everyone and has received massive praise from fans and the cricket fraternity alike from across the globe. However, a gesture from a little fan stood above all. A small girl brought a special placard for his favorite player and the Indian skipper Rohit Sharma which has now taken over the internet.

The Indian skipper was the only batter from both the Indian and Australian camo to be able to counter the surprise from the Nagpur pitch. Where other batters were relatively struggling, he not only smashed a ton but also helped in stabilizing the falling Indian innings.

The Ro-Hitman show in Nagpur. pic.twitter.com/wxgesc3Hxe Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 10, 2023

The young brought a placard with her with "RO-HIT MAN SHOW" and "Sharma Ji" written inside a crown. He also joined Sachin Tendulkar as he now got 9 centuries against Australia as an opener.

??? ? ? The trio of Rohit, Ravindra & Ravichandran have helped India get ahead in this Test.@ImRo45 has led from the front with his 100 while @ashwinravi99 & @imjadeja have got us important breakthroughs.#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/JTipYmxpKt Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 10, 2023

Sachin Tendulkar also appreciated Rohit for his knock and even revealed his RRR factor for Team India's victory, highlighting Ravi Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, and Rohit Sharma. Team India has managed to put 226 runs on board at the loss of 5 wickets before tea and are leading by 49 runs.

Currently, Rohit Sharma is batting on 118 runs while Jadeja is playing on 34 and both would be looking to hit the cylinders once they return from Tea.