IND Vs AUS 1st Test: Ravindra Jadeja Escapes Huge Controversy While Applying Ointment On Sore Finger

Updated: February 10, 2023 7:40 AM IST | Edited By: CricketCountry Staff
Nagpur: Rohit Sharma-led Team India ended day 1 of the 1st Border-Gavaskar Trophy on a high note at the VCA stadium in Nagpur. They first bowled out Pat Cummins' Australia on 177 runs and managed to put 77 runs on the scoreboard at the loss of 1 wicket.

Ravindra Jadeja grabbed a fifer in the first inning and struck the Aussies hard. He got contributions from Ravi Ashwin who grabbed 3 wickets, while Shami and Siraj took one each. However, during the first innings, Ravindra Jadeja was seen applying a mystery substance to his finger.

This went viral on the internet quickly, with lots of people from the cricket fraternity questioning it. "What is it he is putting on his spinning finger? Never ever seen this," tweeted former English skipper Michael Vaughan.

"He's bowling so much, so he's probably got a blister or cut on that finger. What he should have done there, he should have given the ball to the umpire and stood in front of the umpire while he was putting it on his finger," Clarke said on the Big Sports Breakfast.

However, BCCI and team management made it clear to the match referee Andy Pycroft that Jadeja was just applying pain ointment on a sore finger.

