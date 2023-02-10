IND Vs AUS 1st Test: Ravindra Jadeja Hugs Rohit Sharma As He Completes His Iconic Ton

Rohit Sharma created history as he became the first Indian skipper to smash a century in all three formats of the game after completing his 9th test ton at the VCA stadium in Nagpur. His century was also crucial for the team as he helped in stabilizing the falling Indian innings.

Team India lost four wickets on quick intervals in form of Ravi Ashwin, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, and Suryakumar Yadav. Todd Murphy continued his sharp attack from day 1 and grabbed three more wickets on day 2. Nathan Lyon got his first wicket in form of debutant Suryakymar.

Ravindra Jadeja hugged Rohit Sharma after Rohit reached his century. A knock to remember by The Hitman! pic.twitter.com/DwLI1P45QW Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 10, 2023

The Indian skipper was the only batter who kept the counter-attack going despite losing wickets from the other end. He eventually completed his 9th test century. Ravindra Jadeja gave Rohit a tight hug as he completed his century and the pictures of him hugging his skipper have taken over the internet.

This knock is crucial to help Team India put a huge lead in front of the Aussies for their second innings. At the time of writing, Team India put up 210 runs on board at the loss of 5 wickets and gained a lead of 33 runs.

Rohit Sharma even equaled the record of Sachin Tendulkar for the most centuries against Australia as an opener. Now both of them have 9 centuries against the Aussies while opening the innings for their team.