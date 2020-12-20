After a shambolic show by India in the second essay where they were bundled out for their lowest total ever in Test history, former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting reacted on the epic collapse. Ponting during an interview after the match was asked, “Can you believe what has happened?”

Ponting, with a smile on his face, said, “Can anyone, I think I am as stunned as anyone.”

Continuing on, he said, “I turned up this morning with seeing how hard batting had been for the last couple of days expecting India to dig deep and get just 200 runs in the day and keep themselves in the game. And then bang, bang and before you know it, they are all out for 36, and Australia are back in total control.”

'Ridiculous'… Ricky Ponting looks back on a session for the ages in Adelaide

Adding further, Ponting said, “It was just an amazing first session of cricket, as most of them have been. The first session of each day has provided something slightly different but today was something absolutely ridiculous.”

After taking a first-innings lead, India squandered the advantage after being bundled out for 36 runs. With 90 to win, the hosts cruised to an eight-wicket win to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match Test series. Tim Paine bagged the man of the match for his gritty knock in the first essay.

It is also not clear if Mohammad Shami – who picked up an injury while batting in the second innings – would be back for the Boxing Day Test or not.

With the second Test starting in a week’s time and with regular India skipper Virat Kohli unavailable, the tourists have a lot of problems on their plate that need to be answered.