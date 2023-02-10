IND Vs AUS 1st Test: Todd Murphy Turns Table On India, Grabs Fifer On Debut

Australian debutant Todd Murphy grabbed a fifer after dismissing Indian debutant Srikar Bharat. He was the sole Aussie bowler that kept India on their toes. He grabbed one wicket on day 1 and then 4 on the second day.

Murphy gave Indiabtheir first blow of their innings in form of KL Rahul and then When India was looking strong with Rohit and Ashwin's partnership he gave India three consecutive blows at short intervals. He dismissed set batter Ashwin and then dismissed India's red-ball stars Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli on low scores.

Nathan Lyon joined his company and dismissed the debutant, Suryakumar Yadav. Rohit Sharma smashed a century and helped his side recover from the blows. He helped India gain a strong lead. Pat Cummins bowled Rohit Sharma and sent him back to the dugout right after tea.

Rohit Sharma became the first Indian captain to smash centuries in all three formats of the game and surpassed the likes of Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni to achieve this historic milestone.

Todd Murphy struck again and this time he got the wicket of debutant Srikar Bharat. This was also his fifth wicket of the innings. The Aussie debutant made his debut special by grabbing a fifer which included the wicket of Kohli, Rahul, and Pujara.