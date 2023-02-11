IND vs AUS 1st Test: VVS Laxman Praises Indian Team For Their Stunning All Round Performance

New Delhi: Former Indian cricket legend VVS Laxman praises the Indian team for their stunning all-round performance as they crush Australia by an inning and 132 runs in the first test of the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy.

Laxman praised Rohit Sharma for his brilliant leadership and both Ashwin and Axar Patel for their stunning all-around performances and bowling skills.

Ravindra Jadeja, on the other hand, had made an impressive comeback after a five-month absence. Jadeja took five wickets in the first inning as well as a classy 70-run knock to help India extend the lead in the first inning.

India bowled out Australia for 91, all thanks to R. Ashwin, who completed his 31st five-wicket haul. The hosts completely dominated the Aussies in every aspect of the game.

VVS Laxman, known for his classic batting style, has a stunning Test record against Australia. Laxman has scored 2434 runs against Australia in the 54 innings of the 29 Test matches that he has played.

He had 12 fifes and six hundreds for a fantastic average of 49.67 and a highest score of 257 runs.

India now leads the four-match series 1-0 and is determined to sweep the Australian side in order to secure a place in the ICC World Test Championship finals. A lot will depend on the Indian spinners, who till now have done an excellent job in favorable conditions.