Team India suffered a huge blow as senior pacer Mohammed Shami is expected to miss the remaining three Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. Shami suffered a fracture on his right-arm wrist during the first Test match at Adelaide Oval.

On Day 3 of the pink-ball contest, Mohammed Shami was hit on the elbow by a Pat Cummins short delivery on the second ball of the 22nd over of the second innings. After that physiotherapist Nitin Patel applied what looked like a painkilling spray, Shami tried to resume batting but didn’t seem comfortable and decided against continuing as India ended with their lowest-ever score in Test cricket -36.

“Mohammed Shami has a fracture and the chances of him taking part in the remaining three Test matches is next to nil,” a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

He added that Mohammed Siraj, for his impressive show in the two warm-up games, will be in line for a Boxing Day Test debut in Melbourne.

Team India is facing a lot of scrutiny after the humiliating show in the first Test as it suffered an 8-wicket loss with two days to spare. Skipper Virat Kohli will also return to India and will not be available for the remainder of the series as he has been granted paternity leave for the birth of his first child.

Shami has been one of India’s most lethal weapons and his absence will not only weaken the bowling attack but India will also miss a sound cricket brain on the field.

That Shami will be unavailable was indicative when skipper Kohli, at the post-match presentation ceremony, said that the fast bowler found it difficult to even lift his arm.

“He was in a lot of pain, couldn’t even lift his arm. We’ll probably know in the evening what happens,” Kohli revealed after the visitors succumbed to an eight-wicket loss.

The two teams will lock horns against each other next on December 26 for the Boxing Day Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

(With PTI Inputs)