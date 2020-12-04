Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out from the ongoing T20I series against Australia. The southpaw sustained a concussion after being hit on the helmet by Mitchell Starc’s nasty bouncer in the final over of India’s innings during the first T20I at Manuka Oval, Canberra.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Friday announced that Jadeja will not take any further part in the ongoing T20I series as Shardul Thakur has been added to the squad as his replacement.

“The diagnosis was confirmed based on a clinical assessment in the dressing room during the innings break by the BCCI Medical Team. Jadeja remains under observation and will be taken for further scans if required based on the assessment on Saturday morning. He will not take any further part in the ongoing T20I series,” BCCI stated in the media release.

https://twitter.com/BCCI/status/1334909232508911616

Jadeja didn’t come to take the field during Australia’s innings in the first T20I as Yuzvendra Chahal replaced him as the concussion substitute. However, Chahal played a crucial role in India’s 11-run victory as he picked three crucial wickets and was adjourned Man of the Match.

After the win, Team India skipper Virat Kohli said concussion replacements are a tricky thing as it’s not all the time when you get an ideal like-to-like replacement for the injured player.

“Jaddu got a knock on the side of a head and was a bit dizzy and still is. There were no plans of having Yuzi in the game. Concussion replacements are a strange thing. Today, it worked for us,” Kohli said in the post-match presentation.

The second match of the series will be played on December 6 at Sydney Cricket Ground. After losing the ODI series 2-1 to the hosts, Team India will look to seal the T20I series on Sunday.