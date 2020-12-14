The much-anticipated Test series between India and Australia is all set to kick start next week with the Pink-Ball contest in Adelaide. The series is touted as one of the biggest cricketing contests of the year with two top teams clashing against each other in the toughest and longest format of the game. Australia are famous for playing the game with an aggressive approach at their soil as try their best to get under opposition skin. While the Indian team has evolved in the past few years to become an aggressive team under Virat Kohli’s leadership. The Asian giants have not backed down from any situation with Kohli leading the charge on the field. It is expected that the Test series between two cricket powerhouse to have some spice.

India’s young batting sensation Shubman Gill claims that the visitors have got “plenty of great moves in store” to tackle the sledging and ‘chin music’ challenge from the Australian team.

Gill said that the things have changed now and the current Indian team won’t take the sledging from the opposition. However, on his approach, Gill feels he is neutral and neither the kind to always keep quiet, nor the type to keep going at the opposition.

“There was a time when (Indian) players had a reputation of not being too aggressive, and people would take that for granted when sledging. Things have changed now. Every character is different, some people like to keep quiet and not react while for others, engaging in a verbal-battle eggs them on to do better. For me, I’m neither the kind to always keep quiet, nor the type to keep going at the opposition. But if the plan is to make us dance to their chin music, be rest assured we’ve got plenty of great moves in store,” Shubman Gill told his IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Gill claims it’s intimidating to play Australia Down Under, but he is looking forward for the biggest opportunity of his career.

“It’s quite intimidating to play Australia in Australia, but I am really looking forward to it. As a batsman, there is no bigger opportunity than to play against Australia at their home as your confidence gets a major boost if you manage to score runs here,” said Gill.

The 21-year-old has impressed many with his temperament in the tour games with the scores of 43 and 65 in the pink-ball practice match. He is one of the contenders to open the innings in the Adelaide Test alongside Mayank Agarwal.