In a bid to release the stress during the high-octane series against India, Australian cricketers were seen enjoying a game of table tennis in the bio-bubble. During the table-tennis session, ace Australian batsmen – Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne were doubles partners and seemed to be happy in each other’s company.

Ahead of the second ODI in SCG, here is the video where you can get a glimpse of the Australian cricketers making the most of their time in the bubble.

Cricket Australia captioned the video as: “The table tennis is serious business inside the Aussie team’s bubble. And of course Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith are doubles partners.”

The table tennis is serious business inside the Aussie team’s bubble. And of course Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith are doubles partners 🏓#AUSvIND | @alintaenergy pic.twitter.com/ugJkguWNae cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 29, 2020

Smith (105* off 66 balls) has been in ominous form as he helped the hosts post a mammoth 374 for six in 50 overs in the tour opener in SCG. Australia won the match by 66 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the ongoing three-match ODI series.

It is no secret that staying in the bio-bubble can get to a cricketer as a whole lot of rules have to be followed – something the cricketers are slowly coming to terms with.

Meanwhile, Australia has won the toss in the second ODI and without any hesitation has opted to bat first. The hosts have once again got off to a good start. At the time of filing the copy, Australia were 58 for no loss in 10 overs. Warner and Finch are looking in good form and the tourists are already feeling the pressure.