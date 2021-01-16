Rohit Sharma's indiscreet shot selection pegged India back after rookie bowling attack restricted Australia to 369 on a rain-curtailed second day of the fourth Test on Saturday. Rohit was elegant as ever in his 44 off 74 balls before Australia's off-spinner Nathan Lyon in his 100th Test enticed him to come down the track but the half-chip-half-loft was safely pouched by Mitchell Starc in the deep. Furious with Rohit's shot selection - former India captain Sunil Gavaskar questioned senior batsman's tactics on Day 2 of the Brisbane Test. The India opener was beaten in flight by Lyon and ballooned a simple catch to Starc. <p></p> <p></p>After his dismissal, the 71-year-old Gavaskar, on air for Channel 7 Cricket, questioned the 'irresponsible shot' from 'senior' batsman Rohit. "Why? Why? Why? That's an unbelievable shot. That's an irresponsible shot. There's a fielder there at long on, there is a fielder there at square leg. You've just hit a boundary a couple of deliveries earlier, why would you play that shot? You're a senior player, there's no excuse, absolutely no excuse for this shot," Gavaskar said on air during Day 2 of the Gabba Test. <p></p> <p></p>"An unnecessary wicket, an unnecessary wicket gifted away. Totally unnecessary," Gavaskar added. <p></p> <p></p>India also lost Shubman Gill - 7 - who edged one off Pat Cummins to Steve Smith. Cheteshwar Pujara (8) and Ajinkya Rahane (2) added only two runs in the 6.1 overs before the break. <p></p> <p></p>There were six boundaries from Rohit but he did not fiddle at deliveries in and around the off-stump channel even as Cummins and Josh Hazlewood bowled a testing spell under overcast conditions. <p></p> <p></p>The shot of the session was an on-drive off Cummins which came after a streaky boundary through the slips in the same over. Another delightful stroke was an off-drive off Cameron Green as 49 runs were added for the second wicket. <p></p> <p></p>There wasn't many swings on offer but the pace off the track has increased compared to the first day and it only helped that the Australian pace attack is a more well built one with average speed being at least 6-7 kmph more than their Indian counterparts. <p></p> <p></p>Pujara, at the other end was playing his usual 'grinding out' game but it didn't look too arduous till Rohit kept the scoreboard ticking at the other end. <p></p> <p></p>It wouldn't be an overstatement to say that among all top-order batsman across both sides, Rohit looked the most comfortable and till his dismissal never looked like being troubled by the four-pronged attack.