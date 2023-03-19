Advertisement

IND vs AUS, 2nd ODI: Twitter Floods With Memes As Australia Crushes India With 10 Wickets

Australia has defeated India by 10 wickets in the 2nd ODI at the YSR Stadium, Vishakhapatnam. The guests dominated the Indian side in every aspect of the game.

Updated: March 19, 2023 6:55 PM IST
New Delhi: Australia have defeated India by 10 wickets in the 2nd ODI at the YSR Stadium, Vishakhapatnam. The guests dominated the Indian side in every aspect of the game.

The Indian batters shattered like a pack of cards in the face of the Australian bowling attack. Mitchell Starc bowled a phenomenal spell, completed his nine-wicket haul, and dashed to the top of the batting order of the strong-looking Indian side.

Twitter erupted with epic reactions after India's humiliating defeat.

Shubman Gill got out on a duck, as did Suryakumar Yadav, who got dismissed on a golden duck for the second consecutive time. Although Virat Kohli showed some strength, he eventually became prey to Nathan Ellis. He fled after scoring 31 runs in 35 balls.

Although Axar Patel showed some spark in the end, scoring 29 runs, India still got bowled out for 117 runs.

Chasing down 117, openers Travis Head and Mitch Marsh destroyed the Indian bowling. Both openers scored half-centuries in quick time. Head scored 51, and Mitch Marsh scored 66 in just 36 balls, smashing six fours and the same number of sixes.

Twitterati also recalled Sanju Samson and advocated for his place on the Indian side.

 

Both teams will lock horns against each other in the third and final ODI to decide the series winner at MA Chidambaram Chennai. The series is currently tied 1-1.

