IND vs AUS 2nd ODI Visakhapatnam Weather Report: Rain Threat Looms Large

The second ODI between India and Australia is facing a massive rain threat as there are 88 per cent chances of rain today in Visakhapatnam.

Updated: March 19, 2023 9:27 AM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin
IND vs AUS 2nd ODI Visakhapatnam Weather Report: Having won the first ODI by five wickets in Mumbai, India will look to win the second ODI and close the series in Visakhapatnam. The team will be bolstered by the return of skipper Rohit Sharma who missed the first game due to personal reasons. However, the weather could play spoilsport to India's plans as rain is predicted in Visakhapatnam on the match day. As per AccuWeather, the weather will be cloudy with a couple of thunderstorms.

There is an 88 per cent chance of precipitation with a 79 per cent cloud cover. By the time match starts, at 1:30 PM IST, the chances of precipitation rise to 51 per cent compared to 34 per cent in the morning. The Rain will ease out at around 7 PM IST but it will be too late for the game to start. If it's a start-stop rain, then we may see a curtailed game. In this case, the team batting second will have an advantage.

India are 1-0 up in the series, having won the first ODI by five wickets. A lethal spell by Mohammed Shami saw India bowl out Australia for 188 before 75 by KL Rahul and 45 by Ravindra Jadeja took India over the line.

Probable XI India: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik/Jaydev Unadkat

Probable XI Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith (c), Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

