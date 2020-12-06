All-rounder Hardik Pandya once again produced a power-packed performance in white-ball cricket to set the stage on fire and guide Team India to a T20I series win over Australia. Pandya, who smashed an unbeaten 42 off 22 deliveries in the second T20I versus Australia, continues his good run in the limited-overs cricket on Sunday. After his match-winning knock, Pandya revealed he had been struggling to find the right bat to play with after his match bat was broken in the first ODI at the SCG last week.

Pandya 42-run knock in Sydney on Sunday was laced with two massive sixes and three boundaries. After Shikhar Dhawan’s fifty and Virat Kohli’s important contribution – the 27-year-old Pandya hit those two monstrous sixes in the final over of Daniel Sams when India needed 14 runs. Shreyas Iyer also played a good hand as he smashed hitting 12 from just 5 balls.

“I am trying to figure out my bats now. My match bat got broken in the first ODI which I was playing for the last three years, so the whole series, all these five games, I have been trying to figure out which bat I should bat with,” said Pandya.

Pandya had a rare failure in the first T20I that India won after an ODI series where he scored a couple of 90s to be India’s standout performer with the bat. He said that he did not want to leave the game to the last ball and went for the big hits.

“I felt two big hits (would do), since the last couple of games I was not able to connect so I thought a few things before coming to this game, and happy with the way it turned out… More than the six I wanted to finish because I have seen a couple of games, wherewith 6 off 3 balls, the game can go to the wire and I wanted to finish the game early,” he added.

Hardik also took out time to praise rookie pacer T Natarajan, who bowled well in the 2nd T20I despite the conditions being fairly batting friendly. Pandya said the left-arm seamer should have been named Man of the Match.

“Special mention to Natarajan as well. I thought he should be the Man of the Match, because the bowlers struggled here and he had a really good game.”