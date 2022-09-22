IND vs AUS 2nd T20I Live Streaming: Date, Time, When And Where To Watch In India

Nagpur: Indian cricket team will look to bounce back in the three-match T20I series against Australia at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur. The hosts scored over 200 runs in the first match in Mohali but still ended up on the losing side. Captain Rohit Sharma will hope that his bowlers learn from the past mistakes and do well in the upcoming match.

On the other hand, Indian batters are in great form. They scored more than 200 runs in the last match and will look to continue the same performance in the upcoming encounter against the mighty Aussies. Hardik Pandya has been in fine form this season and could be a key to India’s success.

Here are the details on when and where to watch India vs Australia 2nd T20I Cricket match:

What date will India vs Australia 2nd T20I match be played?

India vs Australia 2nd T20I match will take place on September 23, Friday.

Where will India vs Australia 2nd T20I match be played?

India vs Australia 2nd T20I match will be played at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur.

What time will India vs Australia 2nd T20I match begin?

India vs Australia 2nd T20I match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will India vs Australia 2nd T20I match be broadcasted?

India vs Australia 2nd T20I match will be televised on Star Sports Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs Australia 2nd T20I match?

India vs Australia 2nd T20I match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar and Website.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia: Aaron Finch (Captain), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (vc), Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa