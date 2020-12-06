IND vs AUS 2nd T20I: Yuzvendra Chahal Equals Jasprit Bumrah’s Tally to Become Joint Highest Wicket-Taker for India in T20Is

In the second T20I against Australia, Yuzvendra Chahal registered his name in the record books with the wicket of Steve Smith. Chahal is now the joint highest-wicket taker for India in T20Is as he equalled Jasprit Bumrah’s tally of 59 wickets. The leg-spinner has played 44 games for India, while Bumrah has represented the Men in Blue in 50 T20Is.

In the 18th over of Australia’s innings, Chahal picked his lone wicket of the game in Smith to put a brake on run flow. However, Smith chipped in a valuable contribution of 46 before getting dismissed. Earlier, Chahal picked three-crucial wickets in the opening T20I to close-in the gap with Bumrah in the tally.

https://twitter.com/ICC/status/1335526641091702792

Bumrah, who is celebrating his birthday today, was rested for the second T20I as the Indian team management wants him to stay fresh for the upcoming Test series against Australia.

Earlier, Indian skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bowl against Australia at Sydney Cricket Ground. The hosts had a decent start as Wade and D Arcy Short shared a 47-run stand for the opening wicket. It was India’s new fast bowling sensation T Natarajan who break the crucial stand with a fiery short ball.

Wade was dismissed on 58 runs in 32 balls, which included 10 fours and a six, as his luck ‘ran-out’ in 8th over. Valuable contributions from Australia’s lower-order led them to 194/5 in 20 overs.

Despite dismissing Smith, Chahal had an underwhelming day with the ball as he leaked 51 runs his quota of four overs, as his misery at Sydney Cricket Ground continues in the ongoing tour.

For India, T Natarajan was the only bowler, who impressed everyone in the second T20I as the left-arm seamer picked two wickets for just 20 runs in 4 overs.

India have already won the first T20I in Canberra and will look to seal the series at SCG.