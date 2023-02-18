Mohammed Shami was Team India's star performer on the first day of 2nd test match. He grabbed 4 wickets and helped the hosts wrap Australia's first innings up on the score of 263. He provided the Indian team with regular breakthroughs.

Shami got support from the Indian iconic spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, who grabbed 3 wickets each. The pacer took part in a press conference following the day 1 action and came up with a strong warning for the visitors.

"We, as a team don't depend on the toss. We don't bother about it at all. It doesn't matter what happens at the toss. Whatever we get first, we try to perform. We stay in that frame of mind," Shami said during the press conference at the end of the day.

"All out toh har jagah hi kia hai. Pahle bhi kia tha. Age bhi karenge. India mein all out hona hi hai, hum nahi karenge toh spinners kar denge. (We've bowled out the opposition everywhere. We will do it again in the future. If not the pacers, the spinners will bowl the opposition out)," he added.

Rohit and Rahul came out to bat for India at the end of the first day and managed to join 21 runs without losing any wickets. Team India would eye a good start to the second day too and the Indian openers would be the major key to that.