IND vs AUS 2nd Test: All Tickets Sold Out At Arun Jaitley Stadium For New Delhi Test Match

The stage is set for the second Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, as Australia is all set to face the hosts at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Arun Jaitley Stadium will host its first test since 2017.

The stadium has a seating capacity of around 40000, out of which 24000 tickets were put on sale, and around 8000 tickets were distributed among the DDCA members as per the decided norms.

All of the tickets have been sold, and the crowd is expecting some exciting action in the second test match as Australia prepares to give it its all in order to level the four-match test series.

The tickets are sold out, and we are expecting a full house. "There is a lot of interest since a Test match is being played in Delhi after a long time," DDCA joint secretary Rajan Manchanda told PTI on Tuesday.

Shubman Gill is likely to miss the second Test match due to a low back injury. The Indian team will be hoping to take a 2-0 lead in the second test and advance to the ICC World Test Championship finals.

Mitchell Strarc has returned to the Australian team and will most likely play in the second test match. He is likely to replace pacer Shaun Boland, who went wicketless in the first Test match.

India won the first test match at Nagpur with an inning and 132 runs all thank to some thrilling spin bowling by Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.