IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: Ash Anna Among Top Trends On Twitter As Ashwin Turns India On Top In First Session

IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: Ash Anna Among Top Trends On Twitter As Ashwin Turns India On Top In First Session

Ravichandran Ashwin got rid of Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith in the same over to put India on top in the first session of the second Test between India and Australia in Delhi.

Updated: February 17, 2023 2:11 PM IST | Edited By: Sajal Patra
New Delhi: Ravichandran Ashwin was once again among the thick of things as he removed Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith in the same over to put India in the driver's seat at the stroke of lunch in the first session of the second Test match against Australia played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bat first on a pitch that would probably be at its very best for the batters on the first day. Both the Australian openers took Australia off to a good start before David Warner was sent packing by Mohammed Shami.

Usman Khawaja looked impressive and he along with Labuschagne almost turned the session in Australia's favour before Ashwin took matters on his own hands. As soon as, both Labuschagne and Smith were dismissed, Twitter erupted with joy with 'Ash Anna' making it among the top trends for the day.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Ashwin's magic with the ball:

Australia would look to get at least 250 on this track if they have to entertain any thoughts of winning the Test match and level the four-match Test series.

Also Read

More News ›
IND Vs AUS 2nd Test: Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja Achieve Huge Milestones In Cheteshwar Pujara's 100th Test
IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: Ash Anna Among Top Trends On Twitter As Ashwin Turns India On Top In First Session
LIVE Score IND Vs AUS, 2nd Test, Day 1, Delhi: Jadeja, Ashwin Twin Strike Put IND On Top
I Wish And Pray...: Sunil Gavaskar On What He Wants Cheteshwar Pujara To Achieve In His 100th Test | IND vs AUS 2nd Test
Sanjay Manjrekar Opens Up On The Curious Case Of KL Rahul
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

live-score-New Zealand vs England Live Cricket Score and Upd...

Live score India vs Australia Live Cricket Score and Updates...

Live score Nepal vs Scotland Live Cricket Score and Updates:...

IND Vs AUS 2nd Test: Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja Ac...

IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: Ash Anna Among Top Trends On Twitter A...

Advertisement