IND vs AUS 2nd Test: Fans Hail Axar Patel As He Pips Rohit Sharma To Become Leading Run Scorer Of The Series

Axar Patel's sensational knock of 74 runs saved the hosts from conceding a big lead. The knock also made Axar the leading run-scorer of the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy, surpassing Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, who has 152 runs.

The netizens could not stop hailing Axar, who along with R Ashwin put on a brilliant partnership of 114 runs in 177 balls to bail India out of early trouble.

Ashwin provided Axar with perfect company in the partnership and made 37 runs in 71 balls. Axar's knock of 74 runs came out of 115 balls in which he smacked nine fours and three sixers.

Big salute to India's crisis Man Axar Patel & Ravi Ashwin. Axar showed there is nothing in this pitch to bother. 100 partnership when team were 139/7 deserve massive applause ! They denied India from a defeat & give India another chance.

India got all out on 262 runs, conceding a lead of just one run, which could have been far bigger without the courageous performance of Axar Patel. Local boy Virat Kohli scored 44 runs before getting out on a controversial decision by Indian umpire Nitin Menon which sparked a lot of controversies.

Axar Patel departs after a fantastic knock of 74 off 115 deliveries

The Aussies' start of the second innings was not so good as opener Usman Khawaja, who scored 81 in the first inning, got out for mere six runs to Ravindra Jadeja, who is having a sensational series.

The Australian side ended the day at a 61-1 at the time of stumps.