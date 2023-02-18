IND vs AUS 2nd Test: Fans Hail Axar Patel As He Pips Rohit Sharma To Become Leading Run Scorer Of The Series

IND vs AUS 2nd Test: Fans Hail Axar Patel As He Pips Rohit Sharma To Become Leading Run Scorer Of The Series

Ashwin provided Axar with perfect company in the partnership and made 37 runs in 71 balls. Axar's knock of 74 runs came out of 115 balls in which he smacked nine fours and three sixers.

Updated: February 18, 2023 6:19 PM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin
New Delhi: Axar Patel's sensational knock of 74 runs saved the hosts from conceding a big lead. The knock also made Axar the leading run-scorer of the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy, surpassing Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, who has 152 runs.

The netizens could not stop hailing Axar, who along with R Ashwin put on a brilliant partnership of 114 runs in 177 balls to bail India out of early trouble.

Ashwin provided Axar with perfect company in the partnership and made 37 runs in 71 balls. Axar's knock of 74 runs came out of 115 balls in which he smacked nine fours and three sixers.

India got all out on 262 runs, conceding a lead of just one run, which could have been far bigger without the courageous performance of Axar Patel. Local boy Virat Kohli scored 44 runs before getting out on a controversial decision by Indian umpire Nitin Menon which sparked a lot of controversies.

The Aussies' start of the second innings was not so good as opener Usman Khawaja, who scored 81 in the first inning, got out for mere six runs to Ravindra Jadeja, who is having a sensational series.

The Australian side ended the day at a 61-1 at the time of stumps.

Also Read

More News ›
IND vs AUS 2nd Test: Fans Hail Axar Patel As He Pips Rohit Sharma To Become Leading Run Scorer Of The Series
Axar, Ashwin Stage India Fightback But Australia Ahead At Stumps On Day 2
IND vs AUS: Netizens Remember Rishabh Pant As KS Bharat Flops In The Second Test | See Here
Border-Gavaskar Trophy: David Warner Doubtful For Entire Series With Fractured Elbow
LIVE Score IND Vs AUS, 2nd Test, Day 2, Delhi: Border Gavaskar Trophy Day 2 Action
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Live score India vs Australia Live Cricket Score and Updates...

IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli's Pure Gold Reaction As His Favourit...

Three Bizarre Umpiring Blunders By Nitin Menon Before Virat ...

Axar, Ashwin Stage India Fightback But Australia Ahead At St...

Live score Nepal vs Namibia Live Cricket Score and Updates: ...

Advertisement