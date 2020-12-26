Spin and bounce. Not the two words you would generally associate with an Australian pitch on the opening day of a Test but that was exactly the case in Melbourne with Ravichandran Ashwin starring in an engrossing session taking two wickets on Saturday. At lunch on Day 1 of the Boxing Day Test, Australia were 65/3 after opting to bat.

Ashwin, introduced as early as the 11th over of the morning, began turning the ball from the word go and even managed to purchase some extra bounce, catching Australian opener Matthew Wade unaware.

He soon had his first success after forcing Wade to charge forward and play a rash stroke that saw him sending the ball high into the air with Ravindra Jadeja holding onto to a regulation catch despite a near-collision with debutant Shubman Gill. Wade scored 30 off 39.

Ashwin soon landed a big blow as Steven Smith, who boasts of an excellent record against India, failed for the second time in the ongoing series after being caught at the leg gully for an eight-ball duck leaving Australia in trouble at 38/3.

This was after Jasprit Bumrah had given an early breakthrough to his team having opener Joe Burns out caught behind for a 10-ball duck, a just reward for a testing spell.

Marnus Labuschagne survived few anxious moments including two lbw appeals to move to 26 off 38 and batting alongside him is Travis Head on 4.

Earlier Australia captain Tim Pain opted to bat first with the hosts unchanged hoping to take a 2-0 lead in the four-match series. India made as many as four changes including two debutants in batsman Gill and fast bowler Mohammed Siraj.

Rishabh Pant took the gloves from Wriddhiman Saha and allrounder Ravindra Jadeja also made his return after being diagnosed with concussion during the first T20I earlier this month.

Brief Scores: Australia 65/3 in 27 overs (Matthew Wade 30, Marnus Labuschagne 26*) vs India (Ravichandran Ashwin 2/17, Jasprit Bumrah 1/7)