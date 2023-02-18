IND Vs AUS 2nd Test: Matt Renshaw To Replace David Warner As Concussion Substitute
Australian opener David Warner, who took a couple of hits to his head and his body during his 15 runs innings in the second Test against India at Arun Jaitley Stadium, has been ruled out of the game because of the concussion protocol.
New Delhi: Australian opener David Warner, who took a couple of hits to his head and his body during his 15 runs innings in the second Test against India at Arun Jaitley Stadium, has been ruled out of the game because of the concussion protocol. Warner didn't come out to the field with his side for the nine overs Team India go to bat. He has not been ruled out of the Border Gavaskar Trophy and can make a comeback in the third test. David Warner has been replaced by Matt Renshaw. "David Warner will take no further part in the second Test match against India in Delhi having been diagnosed with concussion," Cricket Australia said in a statement. "Warner was struck on the helmet by fast bowler Mohammed Siraj in the tenth over of play. He subsequently demonstrated symptoms and failed a concussion test. Warner will now follow the graduated return to sport protocols ahead of the third Test in Indore in line with Cricket Australia guidelines," the statement added. Renshaw got out on a duck and 2 runs in the first test and would have the opportunity to make the amendments and help his side.
Also ReadMore News ›
More News ›
All Out Har Jagah Kia Hai, Pahle Bhi Kia Tha, Age Bhi Karenge: Mohammed Shami's Strong Warning To Australia
LIVE SCOREBOARD
Nepal Vs Scotland Live Cricket Score - Match 3 - ODI
17 Feb 2023 08:45 IST | 03:15 GMT
Nepal beat Scotland by 3 wickets
Namibia Vs Scotland Live Cricket Score - Match 2 - ODI
15 Feb 2023 08:45 IST | 03:15 GMT
Scotland beat Namibia by 10 wickets
Zimbabwe Vs West Indies Live Cricket Score - 2nd Test - TEST
12 Feb 2023 13:30 IST | 08:00 GMT - 14 Feb 2023
West Indies beat Zimbabwe by an innings and 4 runs
Nepal Vs Namibia Live Cricket Score - Match 1 - ODI
14 Feb 2023 08:45 IST | 03:15 GMT
Nepal beat Namibia by 2 wickets
Advertisement
COMMENTS