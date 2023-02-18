Australian opener David Warner, who took a couple of hits to his head and his body during his 15 runs innings in the second Test against India at Arun Jaitley Stadium, has been ruled out of the game because of the concussion protocol.

Warner didn't come out to the field with his side for the nine overs Team India go to bat. He has not been ruled out of the Border Gavaskar Trophy and can make a comeback in the third test.

David Warner has been replaced by Matt Renshaw. "David Warner will take no further part in the second Test match against India in Delhi having been diagnosed with concussion," Cricket Australia said in a statement.

"Warner was struck on the helmet by fast bowler Mohammed Siraj in the tenth over of play. He subsequently demonstrated symptoms and failed a concussion test. Warner will now follow the graduated return to sport protocols ahead of the third Test in Indore in line with Cricket Australia guidelines," the statement added.

Renshaw got out on a duck and 2 runs in the first test and would have the opportunity to make the amendments and help his side.