IND vs AUS 2nd Test: Mohammed Shami's Saves Fan Breaching Stadium, Gesture Wins Heart | See Here

IND vs AUS 2nd Test: Mohammed Shami's Saves Fan Breaching Stadium, Gesture Wins Heart | See Here

Shami again proved himself instrumental on the bowling front as he took off dangerous Warner and Travis head, who replaced Matt Renshaw in the Australian playing XI for the 2nd Test.

Updated: February 17, 2023 3:07 PM IST | Edited By: Sunny Daud
New Delhi: Mohammed Shami's humble gesture in the ongoing 2nd Test at Arun Jaitley Stadium has won fans' hearts. The incident happened during the match when a fan breached security and entered the ground trying to meet the players; the security staff caught him, started dragging him off the ground, and even slapped him.

Here is when the Indian pacer comes to the scene and asks the security persons to be kind to him and take him off humbly.

The fan could not meet any of the cricketers as he was caught off before reaching any of them. Shami's humble gesture went viral on social media, and people called him the man with a heart of gold.

Shami again proved himself instrumental on the bowling front as he took off dangerous Warner and Travis head, who replaced Matt Renshaw in the Australian playing XI for the 2nd Test.

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc could not make it to the playing XI despite joining the Australian squad and training with them before the beginning of the second Test.

India is in a commanding position in the second Test. The spin duo of R. Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja has sprinkled their magic again, destroying the batting order of the Aussies.

Usman Khwaja played a good knock of 81 runs and looked dangerous until he was wiped off by Ravindra Jadeja, becoming his first wicket of the match.

R. Ashwin has starred in the second test match as well; till now, he has taken off three wickets and completely dominated the Australian batting.

Also Read

More News ›
IND vs AUS 2nd Test: Mohammed Shami's Saves Fan Breaching Stadium, Gesture Wins Heart | See Here
LIVE Score IND Vs AUS, 2nd Test, Day 1, Delhi: Cummins, Handscomb Keep AUS Steady
IND Vs AUS 2nd Test: Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja Achieve Huge Milestones In Cheteshwar Pujara's 100th Test
IND v AUS: India Aim For Victory To Make Cheteshwar Pujara's 100th Test Memorable, Australia Eye Series-Squaring Win
IND v AUS 2nd Test: Shreyas Iyer To Walk Into The Side If He's Ready To Take The Load Of A Five-Day Test Match, Says Rahul Dravid
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

live-score-New Zealand vs England Live Cricket Score and Upd...

Live score India vs Australia Live Cricket Score and Updates...

Live score Nepal vs Scotland Live Cricket Score and Updates:...

LIVE Score IND Vs AUS, 2nd Test, Day 1, Delhi: Cummins, Hand...

IND Vs AUS 2nd Test: Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja Ac...

Advertisement