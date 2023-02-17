Mohammed Shami's humble gesture in the ongoing 2nd Test at Arun Jaitley Stadium has won fans' hearts. The incident happened during the match when a fan breached security and entered the ground trying to meet the players; the security staff caught him, started dragging him off the ground, and even slapped him.

Here is when the Indian pacer comes to the scene and asks the security persons to be kind to him and take him off humbly.

The fan could not meet any of the cricketers as he was caught off before reaching any of them. Shami's humble gesture went viral on social media, and people called him the man with a heart of gold.

Shami again proved himself instrumental on the bowling front as he took off dangerous Warner and Travis head, who replaced Matt Renshaw in the Australian playing XI for the 2nd Test.

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc could not make it to the playing XI despite joining the Australian squad and training with them before the beginning of the second Test.

India is in a commanding position in the second Test. The spin duo of R. Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja has sprinkled their magic again, destroying the batting order of the Aussies.

Usman Khwaja played a good knock of 81 runs and looked dangerous until he was wiped off by Ravindra Jadeja, becoming his first wicket of the match.

R. Ashwin has starred in the second test match as well; till now, he has taken off three wickets and completely dominated the Australian batting.