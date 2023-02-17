IND vs AUS 2nd Test: Mohammed Shami's Saves Fan Breaching Stadium, Gesture Wins Heart | See Here
Shami again proved himself instrumental on the bowling front as he took off dangerous Warner and Travis head, who replaced Matt Renshaw in the Australian playing XI for the 2nd Test.
New Delhi: Mohammed Shami's humble gesture in the ongoing 2nd Test at Arun Jaitley Stadium has won fans' hearts. The incident happened during the match when a fan breached security and entered the ground trying to meet the players; the security staff caught him, started dragging him off the ground, and even slapped him.
Here is when the Indian pacer comes to the scene and asks the security persons to be kind to him and take him off humbly. The fan could not meet any of the cricketers as he was caught off before reaching any of them. Shami's humble gesture went viral on social media, and people called him the man with a heart of gold.
#INDvAUS #Shami #CricketTwitter #DelhiTest pic.twitter.com/Uia7mxZd8sAkhil Gupta ? (@Guptastats92) February 17, 2023
Shami again proved himself instrumental on the bowling front as he took off dangerous Warner and Travis head, who replaced Matt Renshaw in the Australian playing XI for the 2nd Test.
The guard thrashed the fan who entered the ground, then Shami showed his big heart#Shami #CricketTwitter #Cricket #INDvsAUS #BGT2023 #2ndTest pic.twitter.com/p8fhAgzd0hSports Nest (@sportsnestbuzz) February 17, 2023
Australian pacer Mitchell Starc could not make it to the playing XI despite joining the Australian squad and training with them before the beginning of the second Test. India is in a commanding position in the second Test. The spin duo of R. Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja has sprinkled their magic again, destroying the batting order of the Aussies. Usman Khwaja played a good knock of 81 runs and looked dangerous until he was wiped off by Ravindra Jadeja, becoming his first wicket of the match. R. Ashwin has starred in the second test match as well; till now, he has taken off three wickets and completely dominated the Australian batting.
START WITH ?!#Shami removed #Warner with a beauty!Come on #India ???#INDvAUS #INDvsAUSpic.twitter.com/RaxJLazB9E BlueCap ?? (@IndianzCricket) February 17, 2023
Also ReadMore News ›
More News ›
IND Vs AUS 2nd Test: Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja Achieve Huge Milestones In Cheteshwar Pujara's 100th Test
IND v AUS: India Aim For Victory To Make Cheteshwar Pujara's 100th Test Memorable, Australia Eye Series-Squaring Win
LIVE SCOREBOARD
New Zealand Vs England Live Cricket Score - 1st Test - TEST
16 Feb 2023 06:30 IST - 20 Feb 2023
ENG lead by 98 runs
Namibia Vs Scotland Live Cricket Score - Match 2 - ODI
15 Feb 2023 08:45 IST | 03:15 GMT
Scotland beat Namibia by 10 wickets
Zimbabwe Vs West Indies Live Cricket Score - 2nd Test - TEST
12 Feb 2023 13:30 IST | 08:00 GMT - 14 Feb 2023
West Indies beat Zimbabwe by an innings and 4 runs
Nepal Vs Namibia Live Cricket Score - Match 1 - ODI
14 Feb 2023 08:45 IST | 03:15 GMT
Nepal beat Namibia by 2 wickets
India Vs Australia Live Cricket Score - 1st Test - TEST
09 Feb 2023 09:30 IST | 04:00 GMT - 11 Feb 2023
India beat Australia by an innings and 132 runs
Advertisement
COMMENTS